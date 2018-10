2 / 5

In order to be armed up for tackling various germs and infections, your body needs antibodies that are little proteins safeguarding and enhancing your immune system from adverse pathogens. Also, there are researches that claim a little exposure to dirt is required for an enhanced body and gut health. This is where travelling makes magic to your health. If you are an avid traveller, science tells you that travelling is the best probiotic for you. when you travel from one place to another, your body gets exposed to new bacteria and adapts to them, thereby making it stronger to fight infections.