You may heard your mom and grandmom pressing you for having a glass of pomegranate juice on your period days. That's because pomegranates have a wide range of health benefits to offer. In case you are not aware of them, you must know that having a glass of pomegranate juice or a bowl of pomegranate seeds can help you keep several conditions at bay. Here are some of the top health benefits of pomegranates and reasons why you should include them in your diet.