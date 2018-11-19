1 / 5

Health benefits of laughter are many and its role in keeping diabetes at check is especially commendable. While it costs nothing to have a hearty laugh, let us find out how laughter helps in keeping you healthy and controlling diabetes. Not just lowering blood sugar level, laughter makes your heart beat smoother, lessens inflammation and relaxes pain. Moreover, it helps your body have a tight immune system without disturbing your healthy tissues. Now for patients with diabetes, this one is really important. Studies reveal that laughter brings down the levels of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. While cortisol makes your body insulin resistant and adrenaline pushes your liver to throw out more glucose into the blood, nothing can be better than controlling these hormones by just laughing out. All you need to do is be happy and laugh out and as a reward you get to keep your blood sugar level down for quite some time. In case you are feeling low and have forgotten to laugh, here are few tips that will tickle you.