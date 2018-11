2 / 5

For those who are suffering from arthritis, swimming is a bliss. While you might go through some pain initially post swimming, it helps your arthritis joint, lowers joint stiffness and brings an end to the discomfort you are suffering from. In case you are not suffering from arthritis, swimming helps you in strengthening your body muscles, enhances muscular strength and endurance. Water makes you buoyant, thereby backing up your weight, spine, joints and muscles. Also, swimming keeps your heart healthy and makes it more efficient in pumping blood by improving cardiovascular functional capacity.