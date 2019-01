1 / 6

Kidney stones are small, hard deposits formed inside your kidneys. Kidney stones develop when the body has too much waste and lacks the required amount of fluids. The size of the stone can vary from a grain to as big as a ping pong ball. Whenever this stone moves from your kidney to your ureter (the tube responsible for carrying urine to the bladder), if you have suffered from kidney stones, u know hoe excruciating the pain can be. Diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity increases the risk of developing stones in your kidney and healthy individuals also can develop due to reasons such as not drinking enough water, not getting enough calcium, a diet in salt and sugar or consuming large amounts of oxalate rich foods. Here are some tips that can come handy in reducing the risk of developing kidney stones.