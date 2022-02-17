This Oil Is The Worst For Your Cholesterol Levels; Switch To These Healthy Options Instead

High Cholesterol Levels Can Be Dangerous
When it comes to your heart, high cholesterol could be one of your worst enemies. This is because high cholesterol levels generate fatty deposits in your body, which can obstruct blood flow in your blood vessels. According to the CDC, clogged arteries increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. Poor diet, a lack of exercise, or excessive alcohol and tobacco intake contribute to high blood cholesterol levels. Today, we are talking about your diet and how including this one oil can up your cholesterol levels.