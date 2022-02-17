Sign In
This Oil Is The Worst For Your Cholesterol Levels; Switch To These Healthy Options Instead

Including palm oil is one of the worst oils to include if your cholesterol levels are high, finds a new study. Here are some healthier options you can switch to.

Written by Arushi Bidhuri | Updated : February 18, 2022 12:49 PM IST

High Cholesterol Levels Can Be Dangerous

When it comes to your heart, high cholesterol could be one of your worst enemies. This is because high cholesterol levels generate fatty deposits in your body, which can obstruct blood flow in your blood vessels. According to the CDC, clogged arteries increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. Poor diet, a lack of exercise, or excessive alcohol and tobacco intake contribute to high blood cholesterol levels. Today, we are talking about your diet and how including this one oil can up your cholesterol levels.

Avoid This Oil For Your Cholesterol Levels

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that palm oil is one of the worst oils for your cholesterol levels due to its high saturated fat content. Palm oil use significantly elevated LDL cholesterol levels when compared to lower saturated fat vegetable oils, according to the study. Studies have found that saturated fats, such as those found in palm oil, coconut oil, red meat, butter, and most ice creams, are damaging to your overall health and should be consumed in moderation.

Switch These Healthy Oils Instead

If you use palm oil in your diet, then you should skip it and choose healthier options to keep your cholesterol levels in check. Some of the healthier options that you can include in your diet are seeds oils such as flaxseed, sunflower and rapeseed oil that are believed to have a positive effect on your cholesterol levels. Even olive oil is a good option to use in your diet.

Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil contains antioxidants and some vitamin E and K. The antioxidants are active ingredients and reduce the risk of several chronic diseases. Including olive oil in your diet can help protect your blood cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. This type of oil is incredibly healthy and can benefit your heart, brain, joints and more.

Flaxseed Oil

With a nutty flavour and crispy consistency, flaxseed is a versatile component loaded with nutrients. Studies have found that flaxseed is an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that can help reduce inflammation and keep cholesterol levels in check. It is also good for your digestive health, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and maintaining blood pressure.

Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil has numerous health benefits due to its low saturated fat content and high levels of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. Omega-3s and omega-6s are polyunsaturated fatty acids or PUFAs. When PUFAs are swapped with less-healthy fats, they can lower cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

Rapeseed Oil

Member of the cabbage family, its oil is known as rapeseed oil and canola oil. It is widely used in cooking, baking and food preparation. Studies have shown that this oil can lower cholesterol levels, which can help lower the risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases. oil