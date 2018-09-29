1 / 5

Heart related ailments happen to claim maximum lives in India. A majority of deaths occur due to inability of detecting the condition early and not being able to reach for treatment within the golden hour, say cardiologists. According to them, it is important for all of us to be aware of the potential factors that can trigger a heart attack or result in heart related ailments. While we are aware of diabetes and hypertension to be the major causes leading to an ailing heart, there are certain odd risk factors that may surprise you. You must have never related these factors to heart disease, but you must know them to save a life and save yourself from any cardiac condition. Here are few strange factors that can cause heart related issues.