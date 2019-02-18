1 / 4

The term ‘goitre’ simply means an abnormal enlargement of the thyroid gland. Though, it is usually painless, an abnormally large goitre can cause cough and make it difficult for you to swallow or breathe. If you have goitre, you will experience symptoms like swelling at the base of your neck, hoarseness, coughing, and difficulty in breathing and swallowing. Notably, lack of iodine is mostly considered as one of its risk factors. It is advised to consult a doctor if any of the above symptoms is visible. He will prescribe you some hormone and antibody test. After that, you may go through thyroid scan. Further, to treat the condition, you may be asked to take some medicines. However, if you are looking for natural ways to treat goitre, here we help you with some effective home remedies.