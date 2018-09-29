1 / 5

Today, a lot of people lead a sedentary lifestyle which can invite a host of diseases like heart ailments, blood pressure and so on. Other factors like personal and professional life stress can also take a toll on your mental, emotional and physical well-being owing to which you get bogged down. But, if you want to stay healthy, hearty and happy, you can help you to do so. Here, we highlight few simple ways which you can opt for to lead a happy, hearty and healthy life. Have a good laugh to stay happy. Yes, you have heard it right! This is a good mantra to stay fit. Laughing can help you to destroy your stress. It can help you to get rid of negativity. You can watch a comedy show or a movie which will help you to relax and unwind. Laughter is a good medicine for your heart too. Do it right away!