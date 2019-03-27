1 / 5

Those skin rashes, that form a pattern like a bull’s eye can be known as Lyme disease. It can lead to fever, joint pain, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat and vision problems. Also, the one who suffers it doesn’t remember anything about the tick bite. One may suffer from it owing to the bacteria called as Bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato. B. burgdorferi is transmitted to humans by a bite. In order to transmit the infection, a tick has to be present on one's skin for 24-48 hours. You won't get infected if, you get rid of the tick on time. Do you know that ticks are of three sizes – larvae are like sand grains, nymphs are like poppy seeds and an adult is like apple seeds? So, apart from the medications suggested by the doctor, you can also opt for these foods.