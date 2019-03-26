1 / 6

Gout can be termed as a type of arthritis which is caused owing to Gout can be termed as a type of arthritis which is caused owing to high blood levels of uric acid. It can cause tremendous pain. One may have many asymptomatic years followed by flare-ups for days or even weeks. In case the level of uric acid in your blood remains high for a long time, then you may suffer from chronic gout. The symptoms of gout are inflammation and redness, limited range of motion, joint pain and swelling. Also, recurrent attacks of gout can lead to bone and cartilage destruction. So, you will have to tackle it as it is a lifelong ailment. With the help of right management techniques, you will be able to deal with it in a better way. It is essential to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to do so. So, to tame the symptoms of gout, follow these vital tricks and lower your chances of future attacks too.