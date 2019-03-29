1 / 5

Hiccups is a temporary involuntary action that we experience while eating or drinking. This happens when the diaphragm (the muscle that holds your lungs in place) contracts on its own. You may get hiccups when you tend to eat or drink quickly, or too much. It may also be caused by certain medications, swallowing air, stress, anxiety, crying or coughing. Most hiccups go away on their own. But in case if you get them continuously for more than three hours or affect your eating habits and sleep patterns then you should consult a doctor. In rare cases, when a hiccup cannot be cured by treatment or it doesn't subside on its own, surgical intervention may be required. However, for a regular hiccup episode, you can also opt for natural remedies like cardamom powder which allows your diaphragm muscles to relax. It may flush out excess alcohol from your system owing to which you will be able to relax your diaphragm muscles. Add cardamom powder to water, boil it, strain, and drink the solution. Here are more such home remedies for you.