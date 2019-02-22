1 / 5

Vulvodynia is a chronic pain or discomfort around the opening of your vagina (vulva) with no identifiable cause and which can last for months to years. If you are suffering from this condition, it would be difficult for you to sit for long or have sex. Symptoms associated with this problem are burning, soreness, stinging, rawness, throbbing, itching, and painful intercourse. There can be various reasons behind this condition including past vaginal infection, injury or irritation of the nerves surrounding your vulvar region, hormonal changes, sensitive skin, or muscle spasm or weakness in the pelvic floor. In case you are suffering from it, urgently visit your doctor. You can also go for these solutions to manage it.