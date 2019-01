1 / 5

Everyone finds music quite soothing but few of us know that it has some really impactful benefits as well. The impacts of music on our sensory processes are significant and should be known. Science claims that musical training can bring changes in brain structure and its functions for better. In fact, a study conducted at the University of Montreal has revealed that musicians tend to be more mentally alert. For some, playing an instrument can be just fun but they don’t know that it strengthens their brains and decreases their reaction time. From strengthening your bond with others to reducing stress and depression, music does it all for your better health condition. Here are some more reasons for you to go for learning an instrument.