Cholesterol is a type of fat present in every cell in the body and is essential for good health. But, its high levels can be damaging. High cholesterol levels can put you at a risk of developing heart diseases as they can lead to fats deposit in your arteries. This can gradually make your arteries narrower and reduce the blood flow to organs like heart. Also, in case the surface of plaque deposited in your arteries bursts, blood clot will be formed completely blocking the blood supply to your heart. A protein in your blood carries cholesterol throughout your body. This combination of fat and protein is known as lipoprotein. There are basically two types of lipoprotein named as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). The former helps you get rid of excess cholesterol in your blood vessels. However, the latter performs the task of carrying cholesterol from your liver to the cells throughout your body. High cholesterol levels do not cause any symptoms however it can lead to serious problems. Read on to know about them.