A cup of coffee can do wonders for you, as it lifts your mood, makes you feel refreshed and active. Apart from this, it is also believed that coffee can also help you enhance your immunity system which is not true. Coffee does not affect your immunity system in any way, even though you feel great while having a sip, it is not exactly doing any betterment to your immunity system. You can treat coffee as a mood lifter, but it cannot help you to build immunity. Moreover, it affects your immunity system in many ways which leaves makes you more susceptible to infections. Here there are a few ways in which coffee intake is affecting your immunity system.