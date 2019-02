1 / 5

Did you know that a rose flower can provide you various health benefits? If not, then read on. This flower smears a positive effect on your body, skin and mind and it has been used since ancient times. It can help you to spice up your sex life, reduces stress and helps you to shed those extra kilos naturally. Rose petals carry compounds which can be useful to enhance your metabolism as well as clears toxins from your body, which helps in weight loss. Additionally, since it is rich in fibre and carries compounds which helps in digestion, it can be used as a natural remedy against piles. Here, we share with you a few ways you can reap health benefits of rose.