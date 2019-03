1 / 5

If you experience a sudden loss in your weight along with fatigue, it could be an indication that you are suffering from a clinical condition that requires attention. Researchers are yet to find an exact reason behind mysterious weight loss. However, if you experience more than 5 per cent loss in your weight within a year, you need to consult with your doctor for any serious health ailments. Here, there are some of the possible reasons which could be the reason behind your unexplained weight loss.