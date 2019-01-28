1 / 5

If you feel any abnormal growth of tissue inside your stomach, then you need to visit your doctor as soon as possible, as this can be the indication of stomach cancer. In majority of the cases, stomach cancer originates from the inner lining of your stomach and slowly attacks it. Also, the cancerous tissue can spread further to the esophagus or can find its way towards the small intestine. However, there is no clear reason for the formation of this disease, but a few risk factors have been marked out by experts and these factors can enhance the occurrence of this disease. According to the experts, if you smoke too much or eat spicy and salted food then you are more susceptible to suffer from this condition. Apart from these some medical conditions like stomach polyps and helicobacter pylori infection can also put you more at risk. The treatment of stomach cancer varies from an individual’s condition that works to curb down the size of the tumour. Here are a few symptoms that can indicate stomach cancer.