Cancer tops the chart of being the deadliest disease worldwide. Therefore, it is rather inevitable to ditch the habits that can predispose and increase the risk of cancer cells in your system. While cancer proofing yourself is impossible, you can still be careful of everyday things that are creating a foundation for this deadly disease. Here other factors go far beyond than just consumption of alcohol and smoking such as your lifestyle, diet, usage of cellphones, and for that matter using your washing machine to dry your clothes. here we list a few such surprising things that can potentially increase your chances of developing cancer.