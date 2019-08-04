1 / 5

Swine influenza recently claimed life of a 2-year-old girl named Piyusha P. She was being treated in the Shastri Nagar civic hospital in Dombivli. This highly contagious disease reportedly affected 23,289 people in 2019 till April 7, says National Centre for Disease Control. Swine flu is a disease of pigs that is passed to humans by directly of indirectly coming in contact with infected pigs. It is caused by one of various Influenza A viruses. After getting the infection, you will experience symptoms like body aches, headaches, cough, chills, fever, tiredness, sore throat etc. You catch swine influenza either after coming in contact with an infected pig or by coming in contact with an infected human. This disease is diagnosed by simply noticing the symptoms. There is also a test called rapid influenza diagnostic test that helps in confirming the disease. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors give medicines that inhibit the influenza neuraminidase protein. There are certain risk factors associated with swine influenza. Let’s know about them to keep this disease at bay.