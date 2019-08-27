1 / 6

In the year 2016, an estimated 1.6 million people lost their lives due to diabetes globally, says WHO. This international body defines diabetes as a chronic condition that occurs when excessive sugar gets accumulated in your blood either due to ineffectiveness of pancreas to produce enough insulin or due to inability of your own body to use the produced insulin. It is basically of two types namely type 1 and type 2. The latter occurs when your body could not use insulin. If you are suffering from this condition, you will go through symptoms like increased thirst, blurred vision, frequent urination, unintended weight loss, fatigue etc. Insulin has a significant use in the body. It actually helps in breaking down the glucose helps in its effective absorption to use the energy. Certain factors like obesity, family history, race, inactivity etc. can potentially increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Initially, it was believed that having omega-3 fatty acids, which is present in foods like salmon, nuts etc., can help you fight against this condition. However, a new study has proved it wrong. So, here we tell you what exactly can help you with this.