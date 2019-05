1 / 6

Summer cold problem is a common problem that can make you feel worse than the regular cold you get during winters. This type of cold occurs between June and October. The prevalence of cold during is much high as compared to summer cold, because during winters, you tend to stay indoors and in close spaces and the viruses that can cause cold spread easily in a cold dry air as compared to the hot and humid air in summers. If you catch a summer cold, you are likely to experience an upset stomach and witness persistent sneezing and coughing. If you experience runny nose, congestion, itchy or a sore throat along with fever, you should consult your general physician as early as possible. Also, these symptoms can last up to two weeks. Here, we share with you some of the most effective home remedies you can try in order to treat summer cold naturally.