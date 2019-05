1 / 6

Ovarian cancer is basically formation of abnormal tumor in your ovary. Generally, it goes undiagnosed until it has spread within your pelvis area and abdomen. At this stage, it becomes difficult to treat this condition. Ovarian cancer is characterized by abdominal bloating, frequent urge to urinate, discomfort in the pelvis area, weight loss, and changes in bowel habit. Though, the exact cause of ovarian cancer is not known, doctors blame certain factors like a family history, obesity, endometriosis, hormone therapies, and genetic mutation among others, responsible for this condition. Luckily, there are certain clinical and homely ways that can potentially help you manage the symptoms of this condition. Read on to know about the latter one.