Are you consistently feeling sad and down? Have you lost pleasure in daily activities? If yes, you are suffering from depression. It is a mental condition that can potentially hamper your daily life. It is characterized by symptoms like depressed mood, insomnia, restlessness, fatigue, difficulty in concentration thoughts about attempting suicide etc. According to WHO, depression is one of the leading causes of disease burden globally. There is plethora of factors that can cause depression. Some of them includes life events like financial problems, divorce etc., childhood trauma, a past head injury, chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis, diabetes, obstructive pulmonary disease etc. As far as the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis is concerned, you doctor will conduct a physical examination and will also ask a series of questions regarding your life. Luckily, depression is a treatable condition. After consultation, your doctor will recommend you psychotherapy, some antidepressants, or joining any support group. Apart from this, there are also some vitamins and minerals that can help you treat this condition. Read on to know about them.