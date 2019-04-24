1 / 11

Every year, around 50 million people get affected by parasites globally and 40,000 to 100,000 people die due to them, says a CDC data. These are small buggers that either contaminate our foods and water or affect another animal to transmit the infection to us. One of the diseases caused by such animal (parasite) is malaria. World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on 25th April. It aims at spreading awareness among people all around the globe about malaria, its treatment, and preventive measures. Malaria is transmitted by female Anopheles mosquito. Malaria is a condition characterized by symptoms like high fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, muscle pain, sweating, chest pain, and cough. In case you are suffering from malaria and an uninfected mosquito bites you, that mosquito will also become infected and can potentially now transmit the parasite to other human beings while biting. In severe cases, malaria leads to problems like organ failure, anaemia, breathing problems, and low blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is better to avoid this disease rather than looking for its treatment after being infected by the parasite. In order to keep the disease at bay, you can apply mosquito repellents on your skin, sleep under a net, and cover your body by wearing full-sleeves clothes. But, if you are already suffering from malaria, your doctors may recommend you drugs like chloroquine, quinidine or quinine. Apart from the medical ways. You can manage the symptoms of this disease through natural ways like eating the right foods. Yes, you read it right. There are some parasite killing foods available all around that can help you get rid of malarial parasite effectively. You just need to know about them.