Doing exercise for 1 hour and drinking enough electrolyte can help tackle problem of low blood pressure, says a study published in the journal Circulation. Also known as hypotension, low blood pressure refers to a blood pressure reading below 90/60 mm Hg. Notably, a normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 mm Hg. If you are suffering from this problem, you may experience symptoms like blurry vision, confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness etc. There are various factors that can potentially cause low blood pressure. Some of them include anemia, dehydration, improper diet, pregnancy, stress etc. If not treated on time, this problem may lead to complications like pale skin, rapid and weak pulse, extreme confusion, heart or brain damage etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors basically perform blood tests, ECG, echocardiogram, stress test, Valsalva maneuver, or/and tilt table test. Luckily, there are various ways to treat the condition effectively. One of them include eating the right foods. If you are vegetarian and is suffering from this problem, here are some of the vegetarian foods that may help you. Read on to know about them.