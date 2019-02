1 / 5

When your blood pressure goes beyond the normal number that is 120/80 mm Hg, it develops into a chronic condition known as hypertension. Suffering from high blood pressure can put you more at risk of various health problems such as congestive heart failure and kidney disease. Your doctor may recommend you to take antihypertensive medications, but sometimes these medicines can cause side effects and that is why majority of the individuals suffering from hypertension prefer natural alternatives instead of conventional medicines. Also, these alternative measures are much safer as compared to medicines. Here, there are some of the alternative measures used to maintain a steady blood pressure.