Hepatitis B is an inflammation of the liver caused by hepatitis B virus. This condition prevents your liver from doing its job perfectly that include producing bile, helping in blood clot, storage of enzymes, fighting infection, removing toxins from the body, and controlling cholesterol levels. CDC estimates suggest that around 350 million people globally live with this disease. You can get this liver infection through contact with body fluids (vaginal secretion, breast milk, blood, semen) of infected people. There are various risk factors of this condition including tattoo created with unsterilized needles, having unprotected sex with an infected partner, injection drug use, or sharing razors, living with someone with this condition, or born to an infected mother, that can make you vulnerable to this condition. Hepatitis B can potentially lead to serious complications like liver failure, cancer, cirrhosis (scarring of liver), kidney disease, or inflammation of blood vessels. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors try to reduce your risk of developing liver disease and prevent you from passing the infection to others. For that, antiviral medications and interferon injections are given. Also, in case your condition has become severe, liver transplant can be the only option left. If you have this condition, here are some tips manage its symptoms at home.