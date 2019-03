1 / 6

Alopecia is a medical term to describe hair loss or baldness. It is an autoimmune disorder that starts attacking your own body and, in this case, the target is your hair follicles which results in hair loss in patches. The severity can vary from person to person, some people may only lose hair on their head and some may witness bald patches appearing on any part of their body. Hair loss is a problem which can be temporary, but it can also persist for a long duration and hence it is important to consult with a dermatologist as soon as you experience excessive hair on your pillow, hair brush, or in the shower drain. Here, we share with you some natural remedies to treat this condition.