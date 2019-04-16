1 / 5

Gestational diabetes is a condition where your blood glucose levels surges inside your body during pregnancy. Generally, after the delivery, your blood sugar levels will go back to normal and in rare cases, you may develop type 2 diabetes from this condition. In a study published in the journal Canadian Medical Association Journal, the researchers revealed that a child whose mother had gestational diabetes is twice more likely to become diabetic before he turns 22 years old. However, you can give birth to a healthy baby and reduce his risk of developing diabetes by managing your eating habits during gestational diabetes. Here, we tell you foods you can eat when you experience a surge in your blood glucose levels during pregnancy.