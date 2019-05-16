1 / 6

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization, depression is one of the most common illness globally and around 350 million people are affected by this condition all over the world. It is a mood disorder that gives you a feeling of sadness along with persistent low mood. Inadequate sleep, loss of appetite, significant weight loss or weight gain, persistent headaches and a feeling of exhaustion throughout the day could be the symptoms of depression. The severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person. A recent study conducted at the University of Glasgow revealed how dietary habits can play a pivotal role in your mental health. The study noted that dietary fats can sneak into your brain via the bloodstream and cause alteration that can lead to depression. While this study was done on mice-model, research on human models for the same is yet to be carried out. Here, we tell you about some of the foods that you can avoid in order to manage your condition in a better way.