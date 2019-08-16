1 / 6

Dengue fever has become a global menace today. India has been dealing with dengue outbreaks for a long time now. Bangladesh is grappling with a major epidemic and even the US has not been spared. In fact, it is endemic in more than 100 countries. It is also the cause of almost 50 million infections every year. This is a mosquitoes-borne infection that causes fever accompanied by severe joint and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, exhaustion and rashes all over the body. Dengue fever is dangerous because it brings down a person’s platelet count to fatal levels. Your body requires essentisl vitamins, minerals and protein for bone marrow health. This produces platelets. Hence a well-balanced diet full of essential nutrient will help a patient recover fast. We reveal a few foods that are full of nutrients. These foods will help to raise the platelet count of a dengue patient and help him recover at the earliest.