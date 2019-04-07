1 / 5

Bacterial vaginosis is an infection of vagina that occurs due to imbalance between good and bad bacteria in that area causing inflammation. Your vagina should contain lactic acid producing bacteria known as lactobacilli. This prevents other bacteria from growing there. However, if its number decreases, your vagina will become less acidic giving bad bacteria a chance to grow and thrive resulting in infection. Though, bacterial vaginosis affects women of any age, mostly those between the age group of 15 and 44 are found to be developing the infection. If you have bacterial vaginosis, you may or may not experience symptoms. In case signs occur, they include watery vaginal discharge, change in its colour, fishy smell from that area, burning sensation during urination, and itching around it. Various factors like douching, having sexual intercourse with multiple partner, smoking, using vaginal deodorants, and taking bath with antiseptic liquid can increase your risk of developing bacterial vaginosis. If you are suffering from this infection, here are some home remedies to get rid of it.