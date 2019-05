1 / 5

Skin cancer is the growth of abnormal skin cells on the skin. Usually, it develops when the skin is exposed to sun. There are three major types of skin cancer namely basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Skin cancer is characterised by symptoms like new moles or growth, lesions that change, itch, bleed or have not healed etc. Skin cancer occurs by the mutation in DNA of skin cells. This mutation leads to uncontrolled growth of skin cells and form a mass of cancer cells. There are various risk factors of this disease. Read on to know about them.