Salt is an essential part of your food which also helps you to meet the daily sodium requirement of your body. Despite its benefits, when you go overboard with your salt intake, you invite various health complications such as high blood pressure, impairing the functionality of your kidneys and even osteoporosis, a health condition that affects your bone density, making them weak and prone to injuries. According to WHO estimates, consuming less than 5 grams of salt per day can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues along with curbing your blood pressure levels. The world health body further seeks to take down the salt intake by 30 per cent globally which will help them to save about 2.5 million deaths across the world. Here, we tell you about the possible side-effects of table salt.