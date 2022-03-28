Sign In
    Here are some of the skin diseases which are extremely common among all age groups, and most importantly, here are the symptoms that can tell you about the condition. Keep reading.

    Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : March 28, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Skin Diseases - What To Know

    Your skin is the largest organ of the body, and taking good care of it is very important. Especially during the summer season, when you sweat more than any other time of the year, you need to make sure to keep it in good health. Pollution to UV rays skin is the part o your body that gets the maximum exposure. And, this puts it at risk of damage, be it due to infection contraction or attacks by the bacteria. Here are some of the skin diseases which are extremely common among all age groups, and most importantly, here are the symptoms that can tell you about the condition. Keep reading.

    Vitiligo

    Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition that is marked by the development of patches (white and pale) on the skin. Why does this happen? it mainly happens due to the lack of melanin. There are two different conditions of Vitiligo, namely -  segmental vitiligo and non-segmental vitiligo. People who are suffering from any of the auto-immune diseases are most at risk of developing this condition. Also Read - National Safe Motherhood Day: 6 Common Problems Of Lactating Mothers

    Eczema

    This condition is also known as atopic dermatitis. A patient suffering from Eczema will see symptoms such as skin redness, itchiness, swelling, or dryness. People who are suffering from Asthma, and allergies are at high risk of developing this skin disease. However, experts also say that stress levels and strength of the immunity system also play a great role in triggering this condition.

    Psoriasis

    Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects the skin health of areas like the scalp, elbows knees, etc. Some of the common symptoms associated with this skin disease are - dry and cracked skin, red and scaly patches all over the skin, sore skin, or swelling accompanied by a burning sensation. There are many types of Psoriasis, some of them include -  guttate psoriasis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic psoriasis. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 7,830 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection In 24 Hours, Highest In 223 Days

    Hives

    Hives is another type of chronic skin disease that can lead to itchy rashes over the skin. Some of the common symptoms of this condition include red and white patches on the skin, itchiness, and redness. This condition is also marked by raised skin lesions. What makes you more prone to suffer from this skin condition? stress, direct exposure to sun or toxic elements, etc.

    Rosacea

    Another severe skin disease that you should be aware of is Rosacea. It is often mistaken as acne. Experts say that this condition is characterized by skin flare-ups that can lead to red patches all over the skin. Some of the common symptoms associated with skin conditions are red skin patches, eye issues, swelling, burning sensation, etc. Also Read - 10 Foods Than Can Cause Instant Blood Sugar Spike