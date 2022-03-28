Skin Diseases - What To Know
Your skin is the largest organ of the body, and taking good care of it is very important. Especially during the summer season, when you sweat more than any other time of the year, you need to make sure to keep it in good health. Pollution to UV rays skin is the part o your body that gets the maximum exposure. And, this puts it at risk of damage, be it due to infection contraction or attacks by the bacteria. Here are some of the skin diseases which are extremely common among all age groups, and most importantly, here are the symptoms that can tell you about the condition. Keep reading.