Do not take that slight cut on your knee or a bruise on your elbow lightly for they can land your health in a complicated state called sepsis. Sepsis occurs when an existing infection causes the immune system to flare up intensely. As a result, your body swells up severely blocking the blood flow to your organs. While the symptoms take 24 -48 hours to manifest, do watch out for signs of fever, shortness of breath, unbearable pain, and a racy heart. Although bacterial infections are said to be the major cause of the disease, there are other culprits to watch out for.Here are the top 5 risk factors to cause the disease.