Heart-related problems are usually associated with elderly people. However, there has been a surge in the number of youths getting affected by cardiovascular ailments. According to a recent report by Indian Council of Medical Research, the occurrence of heart-related issues has increased by more than 50 per cent from 1990 to 2016. The council further said that cardiovascular ailments account for 17 per cent of all the deaths in the country. The authors of the report also said that another worrying trend in India is that heart attack incidents are rapidly increasing among youths (aged between 25-40). As per the findings of the report, this is happening because of the unhealthy lifestyle habits among young adults that is the main culprit behind this trend. The experts in the field of cardiology are of the opinion that there is an urgent need to educate the younger in order to bring down these alarming numbers in the country. Here, we tell you about the risk factors that can lead to cardiovascular ailments.