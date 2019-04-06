1 / 5

Bone fracture is basically the medical definition of a broken bone. It occurs when your bone is unable to take the pressure or physical applied on it. If you suffer from a bone fracture, you will experience intense pain in the affected part of your body and in some cases, you may faint from the pain it can cause. According to a new study published in the journal BMJ, researchers revealed that if you are suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), you are more likely to suffer from a hip fracture and every major osteoporotic fracture. While COPD increases your risk of getting a broken bone, there are other factors as well which may lead to a fracture. Here, we share with you risk factors that can cause a bone fracture.