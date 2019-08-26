1 / 5

Do you feel uncomfortable sensation in your legs? Have you experienced an uncontrollable urge to move your legs? If yes, you are probably suffering from a condition known as restless leg syndrome. Usually, it occurs while you either just lying down or sleeping. This syndrome can occur at any age and can become worse gradually if not treated on time. Restless leg syndrome is characterized by sensations, relief with movement, and periodic limb movement. Though there is no known cause behind the condition, researchers believe that it occurs due to an imbalance in the secretion of dopamine hormone in the brain. This hormone is responsible for controlling muscle movement. Heredity and pregnancy are two more factors that are thought to cause this problem. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors perform a physical and a neurological exam to conform the condition. To treat restless leg syndrome, dopamine increasing drugs are given to the patient. Also, opioids and muscle relaxants are provided to help get rid of the problem. If you are already suffering from restless leg syndrome, get the treatment as soon as possible. But if you haven’t got the condition, it is good to know about the risk factors surrounding restless leg syndrome to keep it at bay. Read on to know about them.