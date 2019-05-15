1 / 7

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its inaugural guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia. According to the estimates of WHO, dementia cases are expected to triple in the next 30 years. Dementia is an umbrella term for various symptoms that leads to a decline in your thinking capability, memory, behaviour, affecting your daily routine. The world body cites that Alzheimer’s accounts for around 60-70 per cent of all the cases of dementia across the globe. Initially, you will lose the track of time and forget things, but as the condition reaches into the next phase, you might experience difficulty to communicate, forgetting recent events and names of people. In the last stage, you will not be able to recognise your family members, confusion regarding time and place and even experience difficulty in walking. There is no cure for this condition, however, with the new guidelines of WHO, you can reduce your risk developing dementia.