Researchers have been discovering the link between chronic diseases and inflammation, and super foods that can help prevent the conditions which cause those diseases. Excess fatty acid oxidation is one such condition where free radicals are created due to oxidation of fats and cholesterol. They damage the cell membranes and genes and are linked to heart diseases, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other degenerative conditions, including kidney diseases. However, this National Nutrition Week, we give you kidney-friendly foods that are important for people with kidney disease.