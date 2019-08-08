1 / 6

Rectal cancer is basically uncontrollable growth of cells in the rectum. It is the lower part of colon that connects the large bowel to the anus. The main function of rectum is to store stool for flushing it out later. When you get this disease, you experience symptoms like a change in bowel habits, mucus in stool, constipation, abdominal pain, iron deficiency, fatigue, weakness, narrow stool, unexplained weight loss etc. It occurs when healthy cells in the rectum experience errors in their DNA. This makes them cancerous and when they divide to grow, they form a tumour. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors perform colonoscopy in order to know the reason behind the rectal bleeding. It involves use of a thin lighted tube with a video camera attached to it to view the inside of the rectum. In case the disease is confirmed, doctors would recommend a surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy. There are various risk factors of rectal cancer that can increase your risk of developing the diseases. Here we tell you about them so that you can keep rectal cancer at bay.