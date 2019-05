1 / 6

Common and least dangerous type of traumatic brain injury is called a concussion. It occurs due a sudden blow to the head. Your brain is made up of soft tissues which are cushioned by spinal fluid, in case of a sudden jolt to the head, your brain can move inside your head causing bruising and damaged blood vessels that results in internal bleeding. As a result, your brain will not be able to perform work properly causing hallucinations, vision problems, difficulty in keeping your body balance, so on and so forth. Since the symptoms do not appear for days or in some cases, weeks, it becomes difficult to diagnose a concussion based on a bruise on the head. Nausea, memory loss of the incident, fatigue, unclear speech are the few prominent symptoms of a concussion. Here, we tell you about some of the natural remedies that can help you speed up your recovery process after suffering a concussion.