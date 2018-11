1 / 9

Vaginal douching is the process of cleaning the vagina internally by using a liquid solution. It is either done for hygiene purposes or aesthetic reasons. Some women believe that it can also help to prevent infections and STDs when used during menstruation or after sex. But studies done between the years 1965 to 2002 where researchers tried to explore the benefits of douching, suggest it is not a healthy practice. Here are few reasons why you should think twice before opting for douche