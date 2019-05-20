1 / 6

Are you experiencing shortness of breath or chest pressure or pain? If yes, you may be suffering from pulmonary hypertension. It is a type of hypertension that affects the arteries of your lungs and right side of your heart. Recently, scientists have found that pulmonary vasodilators can potentially reduce rates of mortality and adverse events in pediatric patients with pulmonary hypertension. In this condition, your pulmonary arteries get narrowed and blocked making the blood flow to the lungs difficult. This results in rising of pressure in those arteries and your heart. This further results in weakening and failing of your heart muscles. It is characterized by symptoms like dizziness, chest pain, heart palpitation, fatigue, shortness of breath, bluish color of skin and lips. The main cause behind pulmonary hypertension is some changes in the cells lining your pulmonary arteries that make the walls o of the arteries to become stiff and thick. If not treated on time, this condition can lead to blood clot, bleeding, irregular heartbeat, heart enlargement etc. Sadly, pulmonary hypertension cannot be cured, however, its symptoms can be controlled through certain medications or surgeries. So, it is better to prevent this condition rather than looking for treatment after getting it. And, to do that, you firstly need to know about its risk factors. Read on to know about them.