A recent study published in Menopause, the journal of the North American Menopause Society, suggested that women suffering from Premature Ovarian Inefficiency (POI) have poor quality of sleep and an increased level of fatigue even after using hormone therapy. The study also found that the sleep quality of such women was directly connected to the number of children they had. POI is a condition where you lose the normal functioning of your ovaries before you cross the age of 40. Ovarian failure means that the ovaries are unable to release eggs regularly and they cannot produce the usual amount of oestrogen. While the main symptom is infertility, it can also lead to amenorrhea, hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, irritability or a reduced sexual desire. POI could be due to chromosomal defects, side-effects of chemotherapy, autoimmune disease or other factors that are still unclear. But, in some cases, POI can result in various complications. Here are a few adverse consequences that women with POI can face. Almost all these conditions are related to low levels of oestrogen.