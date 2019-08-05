1 / 5

Meningitis is a viral infection that occurs in the meninges, the membranes that cover your brain and spinal cord. When the infection is caused by a bacterium called Streptococcus pneumoniae, it is called pneumococcal meningitis. The bacteria enter your blood stream and infect the fluid surrounding your brain and spine. Pneumococcal meningitis is characterised by symptoms like chest pain, high fever, headache, chills, confusion, vomiting, weakness, irritability, rapid breathing, agitation etc. The infection is transmitted through direct contact with the tiny droplets from an infected person’s mouth, throat, or nose. Also, you can get the infection after coming in contact with an infected person. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors take sample of your spinal fluid and test it. Also, he may perform CT scans or x-rays. Once the disease is confirmed, doctors will give you antibiotics. To avoid these steps, you must prevent the disease. And, to do that, you should aware about risk factors associated with pneumococcal meningitis. Read on to know about them.