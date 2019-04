1 / 5

Dengue is also called as breakbone fever and can be life-threatening. It can be described as an infection owing to mosquito and may cause severe flu-like illness. One may get it owing to four different viruses and Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms like high fever, a throbbing headache, muscle and joint pain and vomiting, can be experienced if you have it. So, it is imperative to consult your doctor immediately to tackle it. Moreover, dengue can also cause dehydration owing to high fever and vomiting. Make sure that you stay hydrated and drink a lot of water. This is so because rehydration can help replace fluids and minerals in the body. Also, we list out other natural solutions for you.